Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Beijing says mass testing for Covid-19 to enter ‘fast track’

Beijing says mass testing for Covid-19 to enter ‘fast track’

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:39 IST

By Reuters, Beijing

Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22 (via REUTERS)

Beijing’s mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a “fast track” as the city’s testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Is the music industry run on favouritism: We bring you both sides
Jun 23, 2020 15:05 IST
Pig trial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
Jun 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Rupee jumps 37 paise to 75.66 against US dollar
Jun 23, 2020 14:59 IST
Simple oral health measures improves athletes’ performance
Jun 23, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.