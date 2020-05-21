Beijing to introduce security bill to tighten control on Hong Kong: Reports

Sections
The writing in of the new security law into Hong Kong’s special charter, or Basic Law, could see the mainland’s control over the SAR tighten substantially.

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:15 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times Beijing

The city has seen violent protests since last June on that very issue (AP)

China will introduce a draft resolution for a new national security law in Hong Kong proscribing secession, terrorism and foreign interference in the specially administered region (SAR), media reports said Thursday.

The draft resolution will be introduced as a motion during the opening session of China’s Parliament, National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday, reports in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) and Hong Kong news website hk01.com said, citing anonymous sources.

The city has seen violent protests since last June on that very issue: Beijing’s apparent tightening of control over the city and its impact on freedoms including that of free speech and expression.



The “one country, two systems” system that governs Hong Kong has been thrown into question by student-led pro-democracy protests and have shown signs of building up again in recent weeks despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Beijing source told the SCMP the “…new law would ban all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government and external interference in Hong Kong’s affairs. It would also target terrorist acts in Hong Kong”.

The move to introduce the draft resolution comes as the city’s delegates to the

NPC sessions, beginning Friday, are preparing to meet Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s (China’s cabinet) Hong Kong and Macau Office (HKMAO) on Thursday evening.

The implementation of the new law – if it is carried out – would “…mark a significant departure from Beijing’s earlier decision to allow Hong Kong to draft and enact the legislation within its own legislature,” the SCMP report said.

Separately, China said Thursday it supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and basic law of Hong Kong and Macau.

The former European colonies returned to Chinese rule in the late 1990s under a system aimed at preserving their economic systems and ensuring their autonomy, known as “one country, two systems”.

