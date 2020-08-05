Sections
Beirut: French president Emmanuel Macron traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

Macron’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the French leader will meet with Lebanese political leaders. It provided no further details.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:15 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint news conference with his counterpart of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the country after a massive, deadly explosion.

Lebanon is a former French protectorate and the countries retain close political and economic ties.

France is also sending several tons of aid and emergency workers after the explosion, which killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands.



