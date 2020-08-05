Sections
Home / World News / Beirut port head said explosive material was warehoused based on court order

Beirut port head said explosive material was warehoused based on court order

The broadcaster quoted Hassan Koraytem as telling it that the customs department and state security had asked authorities for the material to be exported or removed, but that “nothing happened”.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:01 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

A general view of the area damaged by a massive explosion and a blast wave, in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters photo)

Beirut port’s general manager said on Wednesday that the facility had warehoused highly-explosive material, blamed for the powerful blast that rocked Beirut, six years ago based on a court order, local broadcaster OTV reported.

