Home / World News / Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony: Report

Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony: Report

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence,” the Belta state news agency reported.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:24 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Minsk

Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko’s motorcade raced through the capital Minsk. (via Reuters file photo)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term at a secret ceremony held with no prior announcement, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday.

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence,” the news agency reported.

Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko’s motorcade raced through the capital Minsk.

