Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Belarus protests ahead of Putin-Lukashenko crunch talks, 250 detained by security forces

Belarus protests ahead of Putin-Lukashenko crunch talks, 250 detained by security forces

A wave of protests has swept Belarus since the August 9 presidential election, which demonstrators say was actually won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:12 IST

By Agencies, Minsk

Opposition supporters carry a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus as they take part in a rally in Minsk. (Reuters)

At least 100,000 Belarusian protesters took to the streets of capital Minsk on Sunday in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations ahead of crunch talks between President Alexander Lukashenko and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus since the August 9 presidential election, which demonstrators say was actually won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Lukashenko denied the polls were rigged and has blamed foreign powers for the protests.

At least 250 protesters were arrested, police said. “Some 250 people were detained in various districts of the capital,” the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that those detained were carrying flags and “offensive” placards. Despite the crackdown, demonstrations show no sign of fading and Lukashenko has made no concessions.



Putin, who hosts Lukashenko for talks in Sochi on Monday, is determined opposition demonstrators won’t topple the Belarusian president, said five people close to the Kremlin, who asked not to be identified discussing internal policy.

The crisis engulfing Moscow’s closest partner echoes revolts that swept away pro-Kremlin leaders in Ukraine and Armenia since 2014, and comes weeks after Putin changed Russia’s constitution to allow him to extend his two-decade rule potentially to 2036.

“Belarus is of huge importance,” said Mikhail Vinogradov, who heads the St Petersburg Politics Foundation. “Putin doesn’t want to end up on the losing side.” The Russian leadership was taken aback by the scale of the unrest in Belarus, the people close to the Kremlin said.

While Moscow doesn’t trust Lukashenko, it can’t accept the opposition coming to power.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 00:53 IST
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Sep 13, 2020 21:52 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Sep 13, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

With 339 new positive cases, Gurugram sees largest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 14, 2020 00:38 IST
Mumbai doctor writes about his viral encounters
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Kingpin of gang that duped over 100 people on pretext of selling insurance policies arrested
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Technical glitches slow down online admission process
Sep 14, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.