Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight

People with old Belarusian National flag gather in a street protesting the election results in Minsk. (AP)

Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

Security forces have clashed daily with protesters since Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.