Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
Security forces have clashed daily with protesters since Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.
