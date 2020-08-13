Sections
Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight

Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight

Security forces have clashed daily with protesters since Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

People with old Belarusian National flag gather in a street protesting the election results in Minsk. (AP)

Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

