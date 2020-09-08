Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

Benjamin Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the country’s law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:03 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the country’s law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year.

Netanyahu’s latest tirade came in response to a report by Channel 12 TV alleging that police covered up a conflict of interest involving one of its senior investigators who was looking into alleged crimes committed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Speaking at an event meant to be focused on Israel’s struggling battle against the coronavirus, Netanyahu was asked about the report and devoted a chunk of his time accusing the police of conspiring to oust him.

“The entire chain of command is involved: senior investigators, the chief of police, the state attorney, and everything is sanctioned and authorized by the attorney general,” Netanyahu said. “This was not an investigation. This is a corrupt political conspiracy to topple a prime minister.”



To highlight his point about police wrongdoing, Netanyahu addressed another media report claiming the former state prosecutor did not pursue an investigation into a case of alleged police misconduct. The case surrounded the fatal shooting of a Bedouin Arab man in 2017 out of fears it would tarnish the image of law enforcement amid its investigations into Netanyahu. Police shot the man, claiming he had intentionally rammed his car into police who were carrying out a demolition in his village. His family disputes the police claims.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu apologized for the killing and for the man being wrongly labeled a terrorist, which he said is what he was told by police at the time.

Since he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to disparage the police and prosecutors, accusing them of being biased against him and seeking to force him out of office. Legal officials and experts say Netanyahu’s attacks on an independent and reputable system have done lasting damage to Israel’s democracy.

The charges revolve around a series of scandals that accuse Netanyahu of trading favors with wealthy associates in exchange for gifts and palatable media coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu’s trial is set to resume in January, with evidentiary hearings to take place three times a week and sure to keep Netanyahu’s alleged crimes firmly in the public conversation at a time when he faces widespread discontent over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Chandigarh Housing Board project for govt officials: Design for flats to be finalised in a week
Sep 09, 2020 00:24 IST
Bombay HC refuses bail to Finnish woman arrested for helping Sri Lankan national illegally migrate to Europe
Sep 09, 2020 00:23 IST
Man poses as corporator, dupes senior citizen of cash, gold worth ₹20,000 at Mira Road
Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST
‘Illegal royalty’ collection: Punjab moves HC seeking recall of CBI probe order
Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.