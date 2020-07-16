Sections
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among Twitter handles that appear to be hacked

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among Twitter handles that appear to be hacked

Some of the Twitter accounts hacked said they used two-factor authentication and strong passwords, but the tweets indicate they were posted using Twitter’s web app.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 04:02 IST

By Bloomberg,

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc (Bloomberg File Photo )

Twitter handles belonging to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among the high-profile social media accounts that were apparently hacked to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Both accounts sent out tweets promising to double the money sent by anyone sending funds via Bitcoin within the next 30 minutes.

Uber and Apple Twitter handles posted similar tweets with the scam soon after.

So far, the Bitcoin address tweeted by the hackers has been sent over 11 Bitcoins, worth over $100,000.



Others whose Twitter accounts appeared to be hacked were rapper/entrepreneur Kanye West and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company’s shares declined 2.3% post market.

Some of the Twitter accounts hacked said they used two-factor authentication and strong passwords, but the tweets indicate they were posted using Twitter’s web app.

Twitter has previously endured high-profile hacks, including of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, administered through a SIM swap, meaning a user found a way to mimic the phone number of the account and tweet via texting. Following the string of incidents, Twitter closed the loophole by suspending the ability to tweet via text message.

(Adds Twitter’s comment and details on Uber.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam: Report
Jul 16, 2020 04:09 IST
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among Twitter handles that appear to be hacked
Jul 16, 2020 04:02 IST
Twitteratti fumes over ‘misappropriation’ of Northeastern attires
Jul 16, 2020 03:09 IST
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Jul 16, 2020 02:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.