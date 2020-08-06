Sections
Home / World News / Bhajans, Jai Shri Ram chants at Times Square to celebrate ‘bhoomi poojan’ at Ayodhya

Bhajans, Jai Shri Ram chants at Times Square to celebrate ‘bhoomi poojan’ at Ayodhya

More than a 1,000 people of Indian heritage gathered near the world’s biggest digital billboard displaying images of Lord Ram at New York’s Broadway. Broadway clearly looked like a carnival of sorts.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New York

On Wednesday, New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and the proposed temple at Ayodhya on Broadway. (PTI/AP)

A large group of people, including the Indian diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram temple in New York’s Times Square on Wednesday to celebrate the ‘bhoomi poojan’ at Ayodhya.

The crowd also sang ‘bhajans’ and chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

“We really feel happy and energetic, so many people are here celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. It’s a really big moment for me and for all the Indians across the world,” said a resident.

More than a 1,000 people of Indian heritage gathered near the world’s biggest digital billboard displaying images of Lord Ram at New York’s Broadway. Broadway clearly looked like a carnival of sorts.



“I am from New Jersey and I am here to be a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi celebration today. It feels great to be a part of it. Our previous generations struggled for over 500 years,” said Manju Nath.

Dressed in traditional attire, many Indians travelled from places near and far to celebrate and be a part of the Ram temple celebrations.

Many lit candles and earthen lamps, exchanged sweets and savouries. Many among them said they would return to celebrate Diwali each year at Times Square.

On Wednesday, New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and the proposed temple at Ayodhya on Broadway.

The digital display of Lord Ram is said to be one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square. It lit up at 10 am to celebrate the laying of the temple’s foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, took part in the ‘bhoomi poojan’ at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the ceremony in Ayodhya.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das policy announcement: Highlights
Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Took proactive, graded action against Covid-19 from start: Health minister
Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Man City makes Ake second signing of summer transfer window
Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST
Wedding festivities begins for Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj, see pics
Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.