Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Bhutan PM announces 7-day nationwide lockdown amid new Covid-19 cases

Bhutan PM announces 7-day nationwide lockdown amid new Covid-19 cases

Only designated shops within the zones and essential services will be available, all schools, institutions, offices and business establishments should remain closed.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Thimphu

As per a bulletin by Ministry of Health of the Himalayan Kingdom on December 22, the total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 479 out of which 430 have recovered. Bhutan is yet to record a Covid-19 fatality. (AFP file photo)

Bhutan will go on lockdown for seven days starting from Tuesday amid rising case of Covid-19 cases, announced Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

In a statement, Tshering announced that a nationwide lockdown will be enforced for seven days, starting December 23, adding that the lockdown will enable the government to control the spread of the disease and also discern the extent of transmission in the communities.

“In continuation to the inter-district movement restriction imposed this morning, the national Covid-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha, which is evident of local transmission,” the statement read.

As per a bulletin by Ministry of Health of the Himalayan Kingdom on December 22, the total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 479 out of which 430 have recovered. Bhutan is yet to record a Covid-19 fatality.

While only designated shops within the zones and essential services will be available, all schools, institutions, offices and business establishments should remain closed.

Similarly, movement of individuals with the card within the zones and delivery of essentials will start in Thimphu tomorrow, as it completes the third day of lockdown. However, zone relaxation will not apply to houses under isolation, the statement noted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt
Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘severe’
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Dip in antenatal care registration from 98% to 78% alarming: Mohali ADC
by HT Correspondent
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
Couple use emergency slide to get out of moving plane with their dog
by Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Karnataka SSLC, PUC exams will not be held in March
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.