Joe Biden compares Donald Trump to Goebbels, saying he's promoting a 'lie'

Joe Biden compares Donald Trump to Goebbels, saying he’s promoting a ‘lie’

Joe Biden’s comment came hours before Donald Trump announced conservative judge Amy Comey Barrett as his pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 06:01 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon his departure after campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, US on September 23, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

Democratic nominee Joe Biden compared Donald Trump to Joseph Goebbels, saying the president was repeating a “lie” in the same way the Nazi propagandist did in the 1930s and ‘40s.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC that aired Saturday.

Biden was responding to a question about how he would confront repeated false accusations from Trump that he’s a socialist.

The comment came hours before Trump announced conservative judge Amy Comey Barrett as his pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, and three days before Biden and the president are scheduled to meet for their first debate.



Adolf Hitler and Goebbels, his minister of propaganda, espoused a technique known as the “Big Lie,” which involved repeating a colossal falsehood until the public came to believe it was true. Hitler coined the term in his 1925 book “Mein Kampf.”

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” Goebbels is often reported to have said, although the source of the comment is unclear.

Biden had compared Trump to Goebbels once before, when he called for the president’s impeachment in October 2019.

