Biden, Harris offer condolence to President Trump after his brother’s death

Biden and Harris will challenge Trump and Mike Pence from the Republican Party in the November 3 US presidenial election. (AP Photo)

Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris offered condolences on Sunday to Donald Trump after the President’s younger brother died.

Robert Trump, 71, died Saturday at a New York hospital, Donald Trump announced in a statement.

Former vice president Biden and his wife, Indian-American Senator Harris and her husband condoled the death of the US president’s brother in separate statements.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing,” Biden said on Twitter.”I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” he said.

“Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time,” Harris tweeted.”Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you,” she wrote.

Biden and Harris will challenge Trump and Mike Pence from the Republican Party in the November 3 US presidenial election.