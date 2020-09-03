Sections
Home / World News / Joe Biden meets family of black Kenosha man shot by police

Joe Biden meets family of black Kenosha man shot by police

The Democratic nominee and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake’s family, including his father and three siblings.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:48 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Milwaukee

US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden (Reuters image)

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden met Thursday with relatives of Jacob Blake, the black father shot multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin in an incident that sparked days of violent unrest.

Also read: Trump to meet law enforcement in Kenosha, no plans to see Jacob Blake’s family: White House

The Democratic nominee and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake’s family, including his father and three siblings.

The meeting comes two days after President Donald Trump also visited Kenosha, the nearby city where the shooting occurred. He did not meet or speak with the Blake family.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Netflix series triggers controversy
Sep 03, 2020 23:34 IST
Study shows Covid can spread in public vehicles
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
No Question Hour in Bengal House
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.