Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate

Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate

Joe Biden and his wife Jill paid $299,346 in federal income taxes for 2019, according to forms filed with the Internal Revenue Service and released by Biden’s campaign.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:54 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware on September 27, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden released his tax returns for the last four years Tuesday just hours before he debates President Donald Trump, who faces criticism for paying almost no federal tax.

The former vice president and his wife Jill Biden, an educator, paid $299,346 in federal income taxes for 2019, according to forms filed with the Internal Revenue Service and released by Biden’s campaign.

The amount stands in sharp contrast to Trump, who claims to be a billionaire businessman but paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

