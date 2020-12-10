Biden’s son under investigation; Trump goes to Supreme Court on election

US president-elect’s son Hunter Biden, who had been a target of intense Republican attacks during the presidential election, said on Wednesday he was under federal investigation over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the US attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement released by the Biden-Harris transition team.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he added.

The Biden-Harris transition team said in an accompanying statement that President-elect Joe Biden “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger”.

No further details were made available by the transition team but news reports suggested the investigation had been underway for some time now but it had not been made public because of the elections, which were completed on November 3, under justice department rules.

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies had used Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings to smear his father. They had alleged, without presenting verifiable evidence, he had landed lucrative deals in Ukraine in 2015, where he sat on the board of an energy company with a fancy compensation package, because of his father who was then vice-president.

They had also accused the only surviving son of Biden (Beau Biden, the elder son died of brain cancer in 2015) of influence peddling in China. The evidence they had produced, as published by a New York tabloid, was dodgy and failed to make any headway outside of the Trump echo chamber.

Hunter Biden’s admission to being investigated came amidst continuing efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn his election defeat, undeterred by a dismal run of court losses.

Trump on Wednesday requested the US Supreme Court to allow him to intervene as a party in his capacity as a candidate for re-election in a lawsuit filed by Texas’s Republican attorney general seeking the rejection of the election outcomes in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the four battleground states that were instrumental in consigning Trump to history as a one-term president.

Texas AG Ken Paxton argued in his partisan lawsuit that election rules that were changed by these four states to make it easier for people to vote in view of the Covid-19 pandemic were unconstitutional. The suit, which makes a post-facto argument that is doomed to fail, has been joined by 17 other states; all of them were filed by Republicans officials.

Trump has made a flurry of fraudulent and baseless claims of election irregularities to challenge his defeat, which was not even close. He lost the popular vote by more than 7 million and the Electoral College by 232-306, the same tally that he had won in 2016 and had called a landslide.

All 50 states and DC had certified their results by Tuesday deadline, and their 538 electors will vote on Monday — separately in their states — to elect Biden.

Trump’s intervention in the Texas case was announced by his campaign in a statement from his new attorney, John Eastman, who had earlier suggested falsely, reprising a racist conspiracy theory, that Indian-descent Kamala Harris was not qualified for the vice-presidency and the presidency because she was born to immigrants who had not become naturalised citizens at the time of her birth.

“I think his intervention in this case strengthens an already very strong original action by the state of Texas,” Eastman said.

The Supreme Court summarily and unanimously dismissed a lawsuit by a Republican ally of Tromp to block the certification of election results in in the battleground state earlier in the week. Legal experts contended the Texas lawsuit with Trump and 17 other states on its coattails was headed for the same dustbin.