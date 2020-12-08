Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Biden to name former general Lloyd Austin III as US defence secretary

Biden to name former general Lloyd Austin III as US defence secretary

India will be closely watching the nomination and confirmation of Lloyd Austin III, who if confirmed will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:19 IST

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan, Hindustan Times Washington

Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job. (AP file)

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name retired Gen Lloyd Austin III as US secretary of defence. He will become the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job if confirmed.

Austin, a four-star general, is the only African American to head the vaunted US Central Command with responsibility for American military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen. He oversaw the US troop surge in Iraq in 2006 and the withdrawal in 2011.

Austin retired in 2016 and his nomination, and confirmation by US Senate, will require a congressional waiver of a law that mandates a cooling off period of seven years for US military personnel to head the Pentagon.

It would be a second time for this to be done in recent years. James Mattis, who was outgoing President Donald Trump’s first secretary of defence, needed a waiver as well in 2017; he had retired in 2013. His last assignment was head of the Central Command. He was succeeded by Austin.



Austin’s nomination is expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to Politico, which first reported the selection.

India will be watching Austin’s nomination and confirmation closely. Growing defence ties — both operationally through military exercises, agreements and exchange of sensitive information and technologies; and commercially through deals — account for a large portion of the bilateral relationship.

The 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries, the third edition of which was held in New Delhi this October, has emerged as the key driver of the relationship, between summit-level meetings.

Antony Blinken is Biden’s nominee for the second leg of the 2+2 as secretary of state. He has been an outspoken supporter of stronger ties with India as a foreign policy spokesperson for Biden and has promised India will be a part of the incoming administration’s uncompromising stance towards China.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP says Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police refutes claim
Dec 08, 2020 11:24 IST
LIVE: Opposition asking to roll back farm laws is hypocritical, says Javadekar
Dec 08, 2020 11:22 IST
‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020
Dec 08, 2020 11:09 IST
Bharat Bandh: Train, buses, taxi services unaffected in Mumbai
Dec 08, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

Valimai DP Nirav Shah credited on Nolan’s Tenet, and fans can’t keep calm
Dec 08, 2020 11:35 IST
Haryana CM Khattar cancels visit after venue vandalised in farmers’ support
Dec 08, 2020 11:32 IST
Italian brand Moncler to buy Stone Island collection in $1.4 billion deal
Dec 08, 2020 11:32 IST
Shops, commercial establishments closed in Punjab in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers
Dec 08, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.