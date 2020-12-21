Biden unveils team to deal with climate crisis

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of their administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Reuters Photo)

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday introduced key members of his environmental team and said his administration would make the fight against the climate crisis a pillar of his drive to rebuild the pandemic-hit US economy.

Biden said these nominees will lead his administration’s “ambitious plan to address an existential threat of our time - climate change”.

“Folks, we’re in a crisis,” Biden said at the event in Wilmington, Delaware. “Just like we need to be a unified nation to respond to Covid-19, we need a unified national response to climate change.”

The nominees introduced on Saturday include Representative Deb Haaland as the new interior secretary. Biden also said he wants to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and 1.5 million energy-efficient homes and public housing units.

He said his administration will create a quarter million jobs “right away” by hiring people to plug millions of abandoned oil and gas wells that are deemed a health and safety risk.

Biden repeated that he will rejoin the Paris climate accord, which President Donald Trump abandoned, and restore a slew of Obama-era environmental regulations that Trump eliminated.

For other jobs, Biden said he has picked Gina McCarthy, Obama’s environmental protection agency administrator, to lead a new White House office of climate policy.

Biden has also tapped Michael Regan, North Carolina’s top environmental regulator, to run the environmental protection agency and Brenda Mallory, an environmental attorney, to direct the council on environmental ouality.

Regan and Mallory are Black. Biden said that with Saturday’s announcements, his Cabinet will feature six African-Americans.

Cyberattack under control, says Trump

Trump on Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on US government agencies, declaring it “under control” and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.

“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted in his first public comments on the hack, adding that “Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens” and suggesting without offering evidence that China “may” also be involved.

“There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA,” he added, in his latest allegation of mass fraud in the November 3 election.