Home / World News / Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for Covid, goes into isolation

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for Covid, goes into isolation

The 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former two-time PM Benazir Bhutto went into isolation after being infected

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:13 IST

By Agencies, Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading opposition politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus (AFP)

Pakistan’s leading opposition politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a massive rally in Peshawar.

The 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former two-time PM Benazir Bhutto went into isolation after being infected. “I’ll continue working from home... Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side,” Bilawal tweeted.

