Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Bill Gates says US Covid-19 testing has ‘mind-blowing’ problems

Bill Gates says US Covid-19 testing has ‘mind-blowing’ problems

Gates cited long lines at commercial labs and delays in obtaining test results, meaning that “you pay as much for the late result as the timely result.” Meanwhile, “very wealthy people have access to these quick-turnaround tests,” he said.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 06:19 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates . (AP file photo)

Microsoft Corp. founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said it’s “mind-blowing” that the US government hasn’t improved Covid-19 testing that he described as slow and lacking fair access.

“You’re paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless test results of any country in the world,” Gates said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday. “No other country has this testing insanity.”

“A variety of early missteps by the US and then the political atmosphere meant that we didn’t get our testing going,” he said.

Gates cited long lines at commercial labs and delays in obtaining test results, meaning that “you pay as much for the late result as the timely result.” Meanwhile, “very wealthy people have access to these quick-turnaround tests,” he said.



“It’s mind-blowing that you can’t get the government to improve the testing because they just want to say how great it is,” Gates said.

Public officials have regularly cited delays in testing results in the US as an impediment to quick contract tracking and isolation of people infected with the virus.

President Donald Trump has defended the US record on testing as “the best ever, the best in the world,” telling Fox News last week that half of the country’s testing is “short-term.”

Gates reiterated that he expects the US to largely get through the pandemic by the end of next year as therapeutics and a vaccine become available.

In a Bloomberg interview last week Gates said he’s funded vaccine development efforts by AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged more than $350 million toward Covid-19 research. Much of that has gone toward funding research and manufacturing capacity that will help a vaccine be distributed globally.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Let’s wait and watch’: UP CM’s office on Waqf offer to invite
Aug 10, 2020 07:29 IST
Dhoni would clap for bowler when a good ball was hit for six: Muralitharan
Aug 10, 2020 07:27 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questions shifting of BJP MLAs to Gujarat
Aug 10, 2020 07:21 IST
India must take steps to prevent a chemical catastrophe
Aug 10, 2020 07:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.