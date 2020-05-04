Billions raised for Covid-19 vaccine display powerful show of global solidarity: WHO chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday praised the efforts of global leaders who had managed to raise funds worth billions of euros to boost work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, as a “powerful show of global solidarity”.

“Billions raised for virus vaccine is a powerful show of global solidarity,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

He was referring to the 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) that had been raised as funds to help in the frantic search for a vaccine for the novel coronavirus which had spread to around 184 nations across the world. He also emphasized that nations needed to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine, once a suitable one is developed.

Political leaders of all major European countries on Monday called for cooperation and not competition in the quest for a vaccine for the coronavirus, as they pledged 7.4 billion euros at a fundraising teleconference that had been turned down by the United States.

Major European nations, along with Japan and Canada, made some of the biggest contributions. The fund raising teleconference was, however, marred by the absence of any representation from the United States. President Donald Trump has been openly critical of the global health watchdog’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total around 40 countries, along with the United Nations and several philanthropic agencies that included the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and research institutes made donations for the coronavirus vaccine.

President Trump who will contest for re-election later this year had said only a day earlier on Sunday, that the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine ready by the end of the year. Scientists and health experts across the globe, however, have warned against such optimism saying that it may take a few years for countries to develop an effective vaccine which would help tackle the contagious Covid-19 disease.