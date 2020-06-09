Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Black business owners’ ranks collapse by 41% in US amid Covid-19 lockdown, says study

Black business owners’ ranks collapse by 41% in US amid Covid-19 lockdown, says study

The study shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has broadly hit African Americans harder than other groups in the United States, with blacks suffering higher rates of mortality from the coronavirus and greater joblessness.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:09 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

A customer waits outside to enter Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream shop University Village location in downtown Seattle, Washington, US on Friday. (Bloomberg)

The Covid-19 economic shutdown has hurt African American businesses the most among racial and ethnic groups in US, with a 41% decline of black owners from February to April, a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research shows.

While the pandemic has hit entrepreneurs across the board, closing some 3.3 million small businesses at least temporarily, the sidelining of 440,000 African Americans was especially severe. Black owners may have fared worse because fewer of them operated in industries deemed “essential” during the pandemic, among other factors, according to the NBER paper. Immigrant business owners also fared poorly, with a 36% drop during the period.

“The negative early-stage impacts on minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, if prolonged, may be problematic for broader racial inequality because of the importance of minority businesses for local job creation, economic advancement, and longer-term wealth inequality,” said the report’s author, Robert Fairlie of the University of California at Santa Cruz.

The findings add to other data showing that the pandemic has broadly hit African Americans harder than other groups, with blacks suffering higher rates of mortality from the coronavirus and greater joblessness. While unemployment among white Americans fell to 12.4% last month, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate for African Americans rose slightly to 16.8%. The disparities put a stark spotlight on racial inequalities as protests continue nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.



Here’s a look at the main racial and demographic groups in the NBER paper:

The NBER’s study evaluated data from a federal government population survey to estimate the number small business owners that had ceased operating from pre-pandemic February to April, the first full month of Covid-19 related lockdowns. The report makes no assumptions about whether the owners will be shuttered only temporarily or permanently, and it notes certain government relief efforts that could help keep small businesses afloat, especially the $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program.

The study doesn’t capture most of the second tranche of funding in the PPP program, which started at the end of April and reached many small firms that were shut out in the first round. A new bill signed last week gives small businesses more flexibility in how they can use the PPP loans, which can be converted into grants as long as owners follow program guidelines. Among other changes, it extends the period in which businesses can use the funds and still seek loan forgiveness to 24 weeks from eight weeks.

Overall, the number of operating business owners of all groups fell to 11.7 million in April from 15 million two months earlier, a 22% decline that Fairlie calls “unprecedented.” Aside from blacks and immigrants, Hispanic small business owners also fared poorly, with a 32% decline over the period, while Asians and females saw drops of 26% and 25%, respectively.

The number of businesses owned by white men or women fell 17%, the study says.

Among industries, the only sector that didn’t suffer a decline in small business owners was agriculture, which saw a 7% uptick. Hard-hit industries include arts, leisure and hotels, which fell by 35%, and construction, down by 27%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana reports 11 Covid fatalities, 406 new cases
Jun 09, 2020 00:35 IST
Universal income may aid India’s economic recovery
Jun 09, 2020 00:32 IST
Illegal mining in Mohali’s Dera Bassi: 3 JCBs seized
Jun 09, 2020 00:31 IST
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
Jun 09, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.