Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Black man who police led by rope sues Texas city for $1 million

Black man who police led by rope sues Texas city for $1 million

Photos of the August 2019 encounter showed Neely being led by the officers on a rope linked to handcuffs — reminiscent of pictures showing slaves in chains.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 06:51 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Galveston

Donald Neely poses for a photo in Houston. Neely, who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued the city of Galveston, Texas, and its police department for $1 million, saying he suffered humiliation and fear during his arrest. (AP File Photo )

A Black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued a southeast Texas city and its police department for $1 million, saying he suffered humiliation and fear during his arrest.

A lawsuit filed last week in Galveston County district court on behalf of Donald Neely, 44, alleged the officers’ conduct was “extreme and outrageous”, both physically injuring Neely and causing him emotional distress, news outlets reported, citing the court documents.

Photos of the August 2019 encounter showed Neely being led by the officers on a rope linked to handcuffs — reminiscent of pictures showing slaves in chains.

Neely, who was homeless at the time, was sleeping on a sidewalk when he was arrested for criminal trespass and led around the block to a mounted patrol staging area. In body-camera video, one officer could be heard twice saying that leading Neely by rope down city streets would look “bad”.



The lawsuit accused the city and the department of negligence, and stated that the officers should have known Neely would consider it offensive to be led on the rope “as though he was a slave.” “Neely felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were,” the lawsuit stated.

In a statement at the time, Police Chief Vernon Hale called the tactic a “trained technique and best practice in some scenarios”. However, he said he believed his officers “showed poor judgment,” adding that the department since changed its policy to prevent use of the technique.

A Texas Rangers investigation determined the officers didn’t break the law. Neely’s criminal trespass charge was dismissed in court. His lawsuit also alleges malicious prosecution connected to the charge.

City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit to news outlets.

A status conference was set for January.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 12, 2020 06:45 IST
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
Oct 12, 2020 06:48 IST
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
Oct 12, 2020 06:46 IST
‘Save India’s farmers from such black laws’: Cong-ruled states to intensify farm law stir
Oct 12, 2020 06:14 IST

latest news

TMC legislator’s ‘nepotism’ comment puts party in BJP’s line of fire
Oct 12, 2020 07:08 IST
Rafael Nadal’s journey to greatness
Oct 12, 2020 07:01 IST
‘This one is an ageing team,’ Fleming highlights some problems plaguing CSK
Oct 12, 2020 06:56 IST
Delivery biz sees up to 250% spike in attrition rate
Oct 12, 2020 06:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.