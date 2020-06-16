Sections
Home / World News / Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Asuka II, the cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Tokyo

Smoke rises from Japanese cruise ship Asuka II docked in Yokohama Port, in Yokohama near Tokyo. (AP)

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries.

The local coast guard branch said the smoke was coming from the top desk of the Asuka II, one of Japan’s largest cruise ships.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported. Japanese authorities were checking other details including the number of crew members on essential ship duty and their conditions.

Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 death toll rises to 485 in Bengal with 10 more fatalities, 407 new cases reported
Jun 16, 2020 13:41 IST
Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh Rajput touched his feet on Sonchiriya set
Jun 16, 2020 13:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death puts spotlight on mental health care
Jun 16, 2020 13:38 IST
Uncommon for Covid-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy: Study
Jun 16, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.