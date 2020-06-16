Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries.

The local coast guard branch said the smoke was coming from the top desk of the Asuka II, one of Japan’s largest cruise ships.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported. Japanese authorities were checking other details including the number of crew members on essential ship duty and their conditions.

Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.