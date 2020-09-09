Sections
Blast in Kabul targets Afghan vice president Saleh’s convoy: Officials

“This terrorist attack has failed and Saleh is safe and fine,” said Razwan Murad, the head of Saleh’s media office.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:03 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kabul

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Saleh’s aides told AFP that a suicide bomber had targeted Saleh’s convoy as he left his home and was headed to work.

An explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh convoy rocked central Kabul early Wednesday, officials said.

