Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Blasts heard at Yemen’s Aden airport after plane carrying newly-formed govt’s ministers lands

Blasts heard at Yemen’s Aden airport after plane carrying newly-formed govt’s ministers lands

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city’s presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Aden

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden’s airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden’s airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city’s presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
by Zia Haq
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
by Rhythma Kaul
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
by Faisal Malik

latest news

Blasts heard at Yemen airport after plane carrying newly-formed govt lands
by Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
BossPocket Technology opens doors to the future of business starting Jan 1, 2021
Sidhu apologises for hurting Sikh sentiments
by HT Correspondent
6th round talks: Piyush Goyal, Tomar join farmer leaders during lunch
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.