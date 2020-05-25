‘Bleeding credibility’, ‘signs of weakness’: Boris Johnson faces party wrath for backing aide who violated Covid-19 lockdown

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, returns to his house in London, on Sunday. (Reuters Photo)

Political fury exploded in Britain over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings, who is facing calls to resign for a journey during the coronavirus lockdown. Johnson has so far defended Cummings’ action.

A British cabinet member told ITV channel that the UK government is “bleeding credibility” over the issue. The minister, who was not named by the television network, also said that the cabinet members were “stunned” by Johnson’s statement.

Another unnamed minister was quoted by the Sun newspaper as saying, “This is not a bubble story. Real people are furious, because they have been doing the right thing and isolating.”

A second unnamed minister cited by the newspaper said that retaining the adviser was “increasingly” looking as a “sign of weakness”.

Johnson backed Cummings on Sunday, despite calls from within his own Conservative Party for the aide to resign.

“I’ve had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings,” Johnson told a news conference, saying his aide had followed the “instincts of every father” when he travelled with his wife for help with childcare while isolating.

“I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity.”

With Johnson’s words that he had acted with integrity, Cummings was safe, at least for now.

Cummings, architect of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU, came under pressure when newspapers reported he had travelled from London to northern England in March when his wife was ill with Covid-19 symptoms during a nationwide lockdown.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, described Johnson’s decision to take no action against Cummings as “an insult to the sacrifices made by the British people”.

A divisive figure, Cummings is seen by allies and enemies alike as Johnson’s most important and influential strategist.

Johnson’s office said Cummings made the 400 km journey after his wife showed symptoms, to ensure his 4-year-old son could be properly cared for by relatives if he too fell ill.