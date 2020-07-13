Sections
Home / World News / Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:34 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Los Angeles

Members of the media take photographs as a Ventura County Sheriff's Office helicopter searches for former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera. (AP)

Authorities say a body has been found at the Southern California lake where “Glee” star Naya Rivera has been missing since last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says in a tweet that the body was found Monday morning at Lake Piru. There’s no information on whether the body has been identified but authorities plan an afternoon news conference. The “Glee” star disappeared July 8 after she took her young son out on a rented boat.

A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly that Naya Rivera sent to a family member a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

“There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Inglis told the magazine. “We found where that cove was.”



A time stamp on the photo shows it was taken 90 minutes to two hours before the boy was found alone on the pontoon boat, the magazine reported.

Inglis told Us Weekly that the area where the photo was taken and the spot where the boat was found were starting points for authorities before the search was expanded.

“We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively,” he told Us Weekly.

Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned. Her son was found the boat.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jamia violence: Court tells cops to file reply on pleas seeking relief
Jul 13, 2020 22:47 IST
Unidentified man charred to death in fire in portacabin
Jul 13, 2020 22:46 IST
Requisite info, maps to be submitted to delimitation panel in July: J&K CEO
Jul 13, 2020 22:42 IST
Stop private schools from indulging in loot, YAD asks Capt
Jul 13, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.