Sections
Home / Business News / Boeing begins cutting workforce with 6,770 layoffs in US

Boeing begins cutting workforce with 6,770 layoffs in US

The collapse in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for jetliners, forcing Boeing to scale back its commercial business, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said Wednesday in a message to employees.

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:08 IST

By Bloomberg, Bloomberg

Boeing gained 1% to $146.23 at 12:14 p.m. in New York. The stock has plunged 55% this year, the worst performance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. (Reuters)

Boeing Co. unveiled the first and deepest of its planned job cuts, saying it would notify 6,770 employees in the U.S. this week that their positions would be eliminated.

The collapse in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for jetliners, forcing Boeing to scale back its commercial business, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said Wednesday in a message to employees. Cuts overseas will be communicated separately.

Calhoun warned last month that Boeing would need to cut 10%, or about 16,000 jobs, from its workforce as many of the company’s best airline customers fight for survival. Rival Airbus SE also has been contemplating steep payroll reductions after announcing plans to pare output by more than a third.

“The Covid-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices,” Calhoun told employees. “I wish there were some other way.”



Boeing gained 1% to $146.23 at 12:14 p.m. in New York. The stock has plunged 55% this year, the worst performance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Voluntary Buyouts

The company plans to pare its workforce over several months through natural attrition and several waves of job cuts, a spokesman said. Another 5,520 U.S. employees have been approved to leave voluntarily with severance packages and will depart Boeing in the next few weeks.

The Chicago-based manufacturer had told union officials that layoff notices will go out Friday, and some managers have already begun alerting employees that they will lose their jobs, according to the union that represents about 18,000 engineers in the Puget Sound region. About 1,300 members were accepted for buyouts, a spokesman for the labor group said.

Boeing is seeing some “green shoots” toward an eventual recovery, Calhoun said, noting that bookings are starting to outpace ticket cancellations at some airlines.

The planemaker meanwhile is taking steps to restart production of its 737 Max jetliner, which has been halted since January as Boeing works with regulators to end a 14-month global grounding following two fatal crashes.

Boeing’s defense business will continue to hire for projects that are deemed critical, and the company is reorganizing and streamlining its services division, Calhoun said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Stadia gets 1440p streaming option for desktops
May 27, 2020 22:03 IST
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh employ drones to kill locusts
May 27, 2020 22:00 IST
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
May 27, 2020 22:00 IST
PCB against rescheduling T20 World Cup: Official
May 27, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.