Home / World News / Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students

Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students

A Boko Haram leader behind the 2014 abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok,said in a voice message “I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina”.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Nigeria

Jihadist group Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of school students in northwest Nigeria (REUTERS)

Jihadist group Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of school students in northwest Nigeria.

“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,” said the leader of the group behind the 2014 abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok, in a voice message.

