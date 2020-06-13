Sections
Home / World News / Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured

Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured

Properties around the site of the explosion in Pakistan's Rawalpindi have also been badly damaged. Authorities have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts are underway.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Islamabad

Initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole, police spokesperson said. (@KZHsays/Twitter Photo )

At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured on Friday when a bomb ripped through a busy market area in Pakistan’s garrison city of Rawalpindi, police said.

The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Police spokesperson Sajidul Hassan told Dawn News that initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged. Authorities have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts are underway.



The police spokesperson said that investigative teams and people from the forensics science lab were collecting evidence from the area.

The spokesperson said that the blast was an “attempt at organised terrorism but those playing with the lives of the public would not be able to escape the law.” No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which occurred when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

