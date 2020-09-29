Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Boris Johnson apologises for getting his own Covid-19 rules wrong

Boris Johnson apologises for getting his own Covid-19 rules wrong

“Apologies, I misspoke today,” the UK Prime Minister said on Twitter. It was the third time in three hours that government spokespeople had failed to be clear on the new rules that are being brought in at midnight Tuesday to combat the disease in northeast England.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:31 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

“In the northeast or other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities, but it’s six in a home, or six in hospitality but as I understand it not six outside, that’s the situation there,” Johnson said. (Reuters Photo)

Boris Johnson apologised after wrongly explaining his own government’s coronavirus restrictions, in a gaffe that will fuel growing criticism of his response to the pandemic.

“Apologies, I misspoke today,” the UK Prime Minister said on Twitter. It was the third time in three hours that government spokespeople had failed to be clear on the new rules that are being brought in at midnight Tuesday to combat the disease in northeast England.

Earlier skills minister Gillian Keegan had simply admitted she did not know the answer during a radio interview, while Johnson’s spokesman James Slack told reporters on a call that the details would be set out later.

When the premier himself was asked whether people in the north east could socialize with other households, he suggested they could, in groups of no more than six.

“In the northeast or other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities, but it’s six in a home, or six in hospitality but as I understand it not six outside, that’s the situation there,” Johnson said.

Later he tweeted: “Apologies, I misspoke today. In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socializing with other households outside.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
Sep 29, 2020 19:39 IST
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
Sep 29, 2020 19:03 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start for Sunrisers
Sep 29, 2020 19:44 IST
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
Sep 29, 2020 18:49 IST

latest news

‘Inhumane and goes beyond cruelty’: Virat on Hathras gangrape
Sep 29, 2020 19:41 IST
Covid-19: Key highlights of second sero-survey findings
Sep 29, 2020 19:40 IST
‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
Sep 29, 2020 19:39 IST
Jobless hospitality workers face bleak future in Southern California
Sep 29, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.