Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK PM Boris Johnson condemns France knife attack that killed 3 people

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns France knife attack that killed 3 people

In a Twitter post, Johnson extended condolences for victims and their families who were killed in a knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London

The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday. (AP Photo)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned the knife attack in France, which left three people dead, and stated that the UK stood with France against terror and intolerance.

In a Twitter post, Johnson also extended condolences for victims and their families.

“I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance,” tweeted Johnson.

The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Oct 29, 2020 18:36 IST
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Oct 29, 2020 18:53 IST
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Oct 29, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

Power plant contractor saves cost while exposing UPRVUNL to increased risk
Oct 29, 2020 19:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools, colleges from November 2: Here are the guidelines
Oct 29, 2020 19:04 IST
Meet the business tycoon Akash Meena: A young entrepreneur inspiring millenials
Oct 29, 2020 18:59 IST
Arunachal IAS officer starts crowd funding to send students to DU
Oct 29, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.