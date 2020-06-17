Boris Johnson runs into a minor car crash after protestor blocks it

Sections
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:24 IST

By Associated Press, London

Police detain a man after running in front of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car, at right, as it left the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday June 17, 2020. (AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a minor car crash on Wednesday after a protester ran in front of the vehicle as it left Parliament. No one was hurt.

Footage posted on social media showed a man step running toward the silver Jaguar as it drove out of the gates of Parliament accompanied by a police motorcycle outrider and a Range Rover support vehicle.

Johnson’s car braked suddenly and was hit from behind by the Range Rover, sustaining a large dent. It paused for a moment before the motorcade moved on.

The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and said there were no reports of any injuries.



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said at a news conference that Johnson was “wholly unscathed.”

The protester, who was knocked to the ground in the incident, was detained by police. The Metropolitan Police said he was arrested on suspicion of public order offenses and for “obstructing the highway.”

Several groups were protesting outside Parliament in small numbers on Wednesday, including anti-Brexit and pro-Kurdish groups. Johnson was returning to his office at 10 Downing St. from his weekly question-and-answer session with lawmakers when the crash happened.

