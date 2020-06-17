Sections
Home / World News / Boris Johnson’s Royal Air Force plane gets red, white and blue makeover

Boris Johnson’s Royal Air Force plane gets red, white and blue makeover

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said Wednesday that the gray RAF Voyager was being painted in the colors of the Union Jack to “better represent the U.K. around the world, with national branding similar to other leaders’ planes.”

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:35 IST

By Associated Press, London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

A Royal Air Force plane used by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on official trips is getting a red, white and blue paint job at a cost of almost 1 million pounds ($1.25 million).

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said Wednesday that the gray RAF Voyager was being painted in the colors of the Union Jack to “better represent the U.K. around the world, with national branding similar to other leaders’ planes.”

Unlike some other world leaders, British prime ministers don’t have a plane of their own. A plan in the early 2000s by former Prime Minister Tony Blair to buy a government jet — dubbed “Blair Force One” — was later scrapped to save money.

The Voyager also carries other senior ministers and members of the royal family on overseas trips, and is used by the air force for air-to-air refueling.



Johnson complained in 2018 about the drab official plane, asking “why does it have to be gray?” and saying he would like a “Brexit plane” to help promote the U.K. around the world.

Johnson’s office said the paint job, estimated to cost 900,000 pounds, wouldn’t affect the plane’s military role.

But opposition Labour Party lawmaker Louise Haigh questioned the wisdom of “spending almost a million pounds redecorating a plane which in all likelihood has been grounded for months because of the coronavirus” pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 fatalities on China side: US report
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
We don’t want to see more clashes: Beijing
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
ITBP asked to keep eye on border activity
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
Heat stress during summer reduces milk production in livestock, say experts at Ludhiana’s GADVASU
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.