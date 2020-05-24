Sections
Boris Johnson to lead coronavirus news conference as adviser’s future hangs in balance

The news conference will take place at 17:00 BST (16:00 GMT), Johnson’s Downing Street office said.

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Harshita Singh, London

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens the Hidden Harms Summit via Zoom from the White Room of 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 in London, Britain May 21, 2020. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the daily coronavirus news conference on Sunday as the future of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure over a journey made during the lockdown, hangs in the balance.

The prime minister last appeared at the daily briefing, which more often sees a minister face questions, on May 11.

