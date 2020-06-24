Brazil Covid-19 cases top 1.1 million, death toll mounts to 52,645

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in front of Banco do Brasil (Bank of Brazil) cultural building during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters Photo)

Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.