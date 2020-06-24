Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Brazil Covid-19 cases top 1.1 million, death toll mounts to 52,645

Brazil Covid-19 cases top 1.1 million, death toll mounts to 52,645

In the last 24 hours Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,374 virus related fatalities.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 07:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Rio de Janeiro

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in front of Banco do Brasil (Bank of Brazil) cultural building during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters Photo)

Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on June 24
Jun 24, 2020 07:48 IST
Covid-19: 35th anniversary of Kanishka bombing marked with virtual vigil in Canada
Jun 24, 2020 07:44 IST
Army builds bridge near Assam gas well fire site
Jun 24, 2020 07:40 IST
Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden’s White House bid
Jun 24, 2020 07:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.