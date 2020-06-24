Brazil Covid-19 cases top 1.1 million, death toll mounts to 52,645
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 07:31 IST
Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.