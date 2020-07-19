Sections
Brazil hospitals struggling to deal with influx of coronavirus patients

Over 45,000 new infections were reported by the health ministry on Thursday (July 16). The real figures, however, are believed to be much higher due to a lack of testing.

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Rio de Janeiro

Even as cases eased a bit in the biggest and hardest-hit Brazilian cities, infections are still rising in new locations through the country. (AFP Photo)

With the coronavirus cases crossing two million mark in the world’s second-worst hit nation by the pandemic, the Brazilian hospitals are struggling to deal with the influx of Covid 19 patients.

Over 45,000 new infections were reported by the health ministry on Thursday (July 16). The real figures, however, are believed to be much higher due to a lack of testing. The total confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the country stood at 76,688, also the second-highest globally behind the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

Even as cases eased a bit in the biggest and hardest-hit Brazilian cities, infections are still rising in new locations through the country.

At a public hospital in the city of Campinas, northwest of Sao Paulo, a video recorded by a doctor who works at the facility showed that there were no intensive care (ICU) facilities, available to treat Covid-19 patients.



Health officials in the city say that the coronavirus has become a major factor of threat to public health.

