Brazil President Bolsonaro says on antibiotics after feeling weak

The president fell ill with the novel coronavirus earlier this month, but has subsequently recovered and tested negative.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 05:35 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Reuters

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP)

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he felt a little weak a day earlier, is now taking antibiotics and has also taken a blood test.

Bolsonaro made the remark during a live online broadcast and did not give further details.

The president fell ill with the novel coronavirus earlier this month, but has subsequently recovered and tested negative. His wife announced she had the disease on Thursday.

