Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Brazil president Bolsonaro takes shot at Chinese vaccine

Brazil president Bolsonaro takes shot at Chinese vaccine

Brazil so far has no agreements to import vaccine made by American companies Pfizer or Moderna, which have been approved by US and other nations.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 06:51 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said “the efficacy of that vaccine of Sao Paulo seems to be very low,” though he gave nothing specific. (REUTERS)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has used his Christmas message to cast more doubt on a coronavirus vaccine purchased by one of the country’s states from the Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

In his live broadcast on social media Thursday, Bolsonaro said “the efficacy of that vaccine of Sao Paulo seems to be very low,” though he gave nothing specific.

Sao Paulo health authorities have not presented complete trial results a week after announcing that there were encouraging phase three studies on the shot’s effectiveness.

Brazil so far has no agreements to import vaccine made by American companies Pfizer or Moderna, which have been approved by US and other nations. It has a deal to secure up to 100 million doses of the potential vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
by Binayak Dasgupta
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla
Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi: How 51 million in ‘priority groups’ were picked
by Anonna Dutt
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Best actors of 2020: Taapsee, Jaideep, Pratik and more make it to the top
by HT Entertainment Desk
Satish Kaushik on playing the foul-mouthed Manu Mundra in Scam 1992
by Soumya Srivastava
Neha Kakkar reveals she made Rohanpreet Singh unfollow his ex-girlfriend
by HT Entertainment Desk
Over 600,000 UK citizens receive first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.