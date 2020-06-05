Sections
Home / World News / Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll surges to third-highest in world

Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll surges to third-highest in world

Experts say under-testing in Brazil means the real numbers are probably much higher.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:17 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Rio de Janeiro

Brazil has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the health ministry said -- the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the US. (Reuters Photo)

Brazil’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, surpassing Italy’s, according to official figures released Thursday.

The South American country reported a new record of 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 34,021, behind only the United States and Britain.

Brazil has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the health ministry said -- the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the US.

Experts say under-testing in Brazil means the real numbers are probably much higher.



The latest figures underlined the grim toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicenter in the pandemic.

Brazil, a country of 210 million people, has been the hardest-hit in the region.

President Jair Bolsonaro has fiercely criticized coronavirus stay-at-home measures, even as the number of infections and deaths continues to soar.

The far-right leader has urged businesses to wage “war” on state governors who order business closures, arguing they are needlessly hurting Latin America’s biggest economy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How to pay your monthly rent via credit card on Cred
Jun 05, 2020 08:15 IST
Chintu Ka Birthday review: Vinay Pathak film will touch your heart
Jun 05, 2020 08:16 IST
‘I was too happy’: When Tamim was starstruck by Sachin, Dravid & Ganguly
Jun 05, 2020 08:12 IST
Centre, Kerala lock horns over expatriates’ evacuation
Jun 05, 2020 08:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.