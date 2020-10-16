Sections
Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 152,000

Brazil’s Minister of Communication tests positive, Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized city is the epicentre of the outbreak

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:23 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Brazil

Brazil registered 713 deaths in the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide death toll to 152,460, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Tests detected 28,523 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 5,169,386.

Also on Thursday, Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, announced he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the eleventh member of Brazil’s cabinet that has caught the virus.

Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized state in the country, is the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, with 37,690 deaths and 1,051,613 infections.

