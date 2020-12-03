Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Brazil to receive 15 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb

Brazil to receive 15 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb

Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said that 100 million doses will be delivered in the first half of 2021.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello (Reuters/ File photo)

The first batch of 15 million doses of Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine will be shipped to Brazil in January and February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

“In January and February, 15 million doses will arrive from this AstraZeneca-Oxford and Fiocruz technology order [Rio de Janeiro Oswaldo Cruz Foundation]. In total, 100 million doses will be delivered in the first semester,” the minister said, speaking to the National Congress.

Click here for complete coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic

With the transfer of production technology, Fiocruz will be able to produce another 160 million doses of the vaccine in Brazil in the second half of the year, Pazuello said. A total of 260 million doses of the vaccine will be enough to vaccinate the country’s citizens twice.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Dec 03, 2020 10:56 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 11:18 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Dec 03, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

No fresh appointments in Railways for ‘khalasi’; post to be filled with regular employees: Order
Dec 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Declare journalists who die of coronavirus as Covid-19 warriors: Press council to Centre
Dec 03, 2020 11:47 IST
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high as banks, Reliance gain
Dec 03, 2020 11:45 IST
Pavitra Punia responds to claims she’s married, cheated on husband
Dec 03, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.