Sections
Home / World News / Brazilian judge orders probe into accusations by ex-justice minister against Bolsonaro

Brazilian judge orders probe into accusations by ex-justice minister against Bolsonaro

In his decision, Judge Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to question Moro about his explosive allegations.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 08:59 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Brasília

A Brazilian supreme court judge on Monday ordered an investigation into accusations by ex-justice and security minister Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro sought to “interfere” with police investigations.

A Brazilian supreme court judge on Monday ordered an investigation into accusations by ex-justice and security minister Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro sought to “interfere” with police investigations.

In his decision, obtained by AFP, Judge Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to question Moro about his explosive allegations. The findings could result in either a request for political trial against Bolsonaro or an indictment against Moro for false testimony.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, resigned on Friday after clashing with Bolsonaro over the sacking of the federal police chief.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
Covid-19 updates: India records 1543 fresh cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours
Apr 28, 2020 08:54 IST

latest news

Brazilian judge orders probe into accusations by ex-justice minister against Bolsonaro
Apr 28, 2020 08:59 IST
In Italy, time running out for Serie A return
Apr 28, 2020 08:51 IST
Next year will be phenomenal, US economy making a fast comeback, says Trump
Apr 28, 2020 08:47 IST
UGC calls meet to discuss fresh admissions, exams
Apr 28, 2020 08:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.