Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Brexit - Britain, EU blame game continues; post brexit trade deal still possible

Brexit - Britain, EU blame game continues; post brexit trade deal still possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing talks and it was time to prepare for a ‘no-deal’ exit when transitional arrangements end on Dec. 31.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London/Brussels

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at a media conference in Brussels. Representational image. (AFP)

Britain and the European Union will on Monday attempt to breathe life into post-Brexit trade talks that appeared all but dead last week, with each side telling the other it needed to fundamentally change course.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing talks and it was time to prepare for a ‘no-deal’ exit when transitional arrangements end on Dec. 31.

But Michael Gove, one of his senior ministers, struck a more conciliatory tone on Sunday, saying the door was still ajar to a deal if the bloc was willing to compromise.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had been due in London for talks with his British counterpart David Frost this week. Instead, they will now speak by telephone on Monday to discuss the structure of future talks, Barnier’s spokesman said.



Negotiations broke down on Thursday when the European Union said Britain needed to give ground.

Issues still to be resolved include fair competition rules, dispute resolution and fisheries.

Gove said on Sunday that the bloc had squandered some of the progress that had been made because it had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts.

“We hope that the EU will change their position; we’re certainly not saying if they do change their position that we can’t talk to them,” he said.

Asked by Sky News if Barnier should come to London, Gove said the ball was “in his court”.

EU diplomats and officials cast Johnson’s move as little more than rhetoric, portraying it as a frantic bid to secure concessions before a last-minute deal was done, and European leaders have asked Barnier to continue talks.

“A DEAL, BUT NOT AT ANY PRICE”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said compromises on both sides would be needed. French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain needed a Brexit deal more than the 27-nation EU, which remained united.

“We are ready for a deal, but not at any price,” Macron said.

A “no deal” finale to the United Kingdom’s five-year Brexit crisis would disrupt the operations of manufacturers, retailers, farmers and nearly every other sector - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

“It is not my preferred destination,” Gove said in an opinion piece in the Sunday Times.

“But if the choice is between arrangements that tie our hands indefinitely, or where we can shape our own future, then that’s no choice at all. And leaving on Australian terms is an outcome for which we are increasingly well prepared.”

Critics say that an “Australian-style” deal is simply code for no deal at all with Britain’s largest export market.

Britain is launching a campaign this week urging businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal exit. In a statement accompanying the launch, Gove says: “Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act.”

More than 70 British business groups representing over 7 million workers on Sunday urged politicians to get back to the negotiating table next week and strike a deal.

“With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be done. Businesses call on leaders on both sides to find a route through,” they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more gold seizure cases
Oct 19, 2020 08:40 IST
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Oct 19, 2020 08:40 IST
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Oct 19, 2020 08:21 IST
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

Serum Institute has begun manufacturing intranasal Covid vaccine: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a sweet pic with mom Sutapa
Oct 19, 2020 08:52 IST
MCX to start base metals futures indices from today. All you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:51 IST
DU admission process under second cut-off begins today
Oct 19, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.