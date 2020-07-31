Sections
Home / World News / Brexit talks to run into October, says UK

Brexit talks to run into October, says UK

“Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties,” according to a document Frost posted on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, London

European Union and British flags flutter in front of a chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.

“Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties,” according to a document Frost posted on Twitter.

Round 7 on Aug. 17-21 in Brussels, round 8 on Sept 7-11 in London and round 9 on Sept. 28-Oct 2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Denly ruled out of Ireland ODI series due to back spasms
Jul 31, 2020 20:08 IST
Punjab govt allows provisional admission of open school students in Class 11
Jul 31, 2020 20:07 IST
SPPU opts for web proctored entrance exams
Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
Face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.