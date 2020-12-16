Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Brexit vote on Christmas? Dash to ratify any agreement

Brexit vote on Christmas? Dash to ratify any agreement

After their negotiating teams strike a deal, both sides will begin a race to approve the accord formally before the post-Brexit transition period expires at 11 pm London time on Dec. 31.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:55 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building near a mural reading 'The Future Is Europe' in Brussels, Belgium. (Bloomberg)

The UK and the European Union will have only days to ratify any post-Brexit trade agreement -- if they manage to reach one this week.

After their negotiating teams strike a deal, both sides will begin a race to approve the accord formally before the post-Brexit transition period expires at 11 pm London time on Dec. 31.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised lawmakers a vote, and hasn’t ruled out holding one on Christmas Day. In Brussels, the process is more complex, involving the bloc’s 27 national governments as well as the European Parliament.

There’s a remote chance the process could be delayed by a last-minute intervention by an EU leader like French President Emmanuel Macron, or by opposition in the European or British parliaments. If a deal isn’t approved in time, it could be applied provisionally, pending parliamentary approval -- or Britain could be left facing a spell outside the EU without a trade deal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Explained: Why this year’s Kerala civic body polls matter
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

49 years on, India, Bangladesh should deal with unresolved issues
by Syed Munir Khasru
Panama government approves Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
BSSC inter level mains admit card released at bssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
JEE Main 2021 schedule, number of times exam will be held to be announced today
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.