Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights

Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights

The UK’s Department for Transport said on Tuesday that the new Air Services Agreement comes ahead of the end of Britain’s transition period with the EU at the end of this year.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 19:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, London

A British Airways flight takes off from George Best Belfast City airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Reuters file photo)

Britain and the US have signed an aviation deal to ensure flights between the two countries continue next year, replacing a former agreement which covered Britain when it was part of the European Union.

The UK’s Department for Transport said on Tuesday that the new Air Services Agreement comes ahead of the end of Britain’s transition period with the EU at the end of this year when its informal membership of the bloc concludes.

“The arrangement will replace the current EU agreement, preserving the continuation of travel,” the DfT statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Keep an eye on Pakistan
Nov 17, 2020 19:13 IST
Money Heist’s Lisbon sings Chunari Chunari, Sushmita Sen says ‘yeh baat!’
Nov 17, 2020 19:08 IST
Yemen: Clashes between government, separatists kill about 50
Nov 17, 2020 19:08 IST
19 kids test positive in Rewari school
Nov 17, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.