Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Britain approves use of Covid-19 self-test kit

Britain approves use of Covid-19 self-test kit

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:02 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, London

Britain on Wednesday approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases (REUTERS)

Britain on Wednesday approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases, as it mulls a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
by Shishir Gupta
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Haryana arhtiya association slams IT raids on commission agents, to go on strike on December 25
by HT Correspondent
Tourists spots outside Pune limits in demand for bookings due to night curfew
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Twitter asks netizens to roast 2020. Responses will leave you in splits
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Civic body polls will decide future of politics in Haryana: Hooda
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.