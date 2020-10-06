Sections
Britain buys 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests

The Department of Health said it had bought the tests, which use a fingerprick device and do not need to be sent to a lab, from the UK Rapid Test Consortium, and that they would be rolled out as part of the government’s Covid-19 surveillance studies.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:03 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

Britain’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had bought 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests (AFP)

Britain’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had bought 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests that can indicate whether someone has had the disease within 20 minutes.

